Pan Technology, Inc. Establishing First South Carolina Operations In Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — June 8, 2023 — Pan Technology, Inc. (Pan Technology), a manufacturer of pigment dispersions, specialty inks and coatings, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $7.2 million investment will create 72 new jobs.

Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, Pan Technology specializes in manufacturing colorants, coatings and a wide variety of related specialty products for the paint and coatings, furniture, automotive, ink, construction and cosmetic industries.

With current operations in New Jersey, Pan Technology plans to build a new facility located at 109 Belton Drive in Spartanburg. The facility will expand the company’s manufacturing, lab and warehouse footprint into South Carolina.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Pan Technology team should visit the company’s contact page. https://www.pantechnology.com/contact

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to expand our business with the help from the talented people of South Carolina. It’s a privilege to become part of Spartanburg County where we look forward to developing and expanding our products portfolio which is diverse, sustainable and specialized to meet the customer’s objective.” -Pan Technology, Inc. President Michael Rossomando

“It’s always exciting to see a company choose to increase its footprint by establishing South Carolina operations. Today we celebrate Pan Technology’s decision to invest $7.2 million and create new jobs in Spartanburg County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to play an important role in our economy. Because of companies like Pan Technology, we are further diversifying this sector while also providing unique opportunities within the state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are grateful and excited when Spartanburg County is the chosen location for a business to expand its statewide options. Pan Technology couldn’t have picked a better location to align with their core businesses. In Spartanburg County, they’ve found a supportive partner to accommodate their mission and future growth. We welcome them to the Spartanburg team.”-Spartanburg County Councilman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

Fast Facts:

Posted: June 9, 2023

Source South Carolina Office of the Governor