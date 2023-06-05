ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Sun Chemical To Showcase Digital Textile Inks

SOUTH NORMANTON, UK — May 9, 2023 — On Stand D302, Hall 5, ITMA (8-14 June, Milan Italy), Sun Chemical will demonstrate its complete range of digital textile inks, suitable for printing any textile material.

In line with ITMA’s theme this year of “Transforming the World of Textiles”, Sun Chemical’s campaign for the show will focus on the company’s commitment to digital textiles, sustainability, and the evolution

Following the acquisition of leading digital inks supplier Sensient Imaging Technologies in 2020, Sun Chemical has developed and launched new inks in the major technologies of reactive, sublimation, and pigment printing, with the objective of enhancing performance and improving sustainability credentials, while also improving productivity. Additionally, Sun Chemical will also showcase its range of acid dye inks.

Announcing the launch of Xennia Amethyst Evo RC ink

Sun Chemical announces the launch of Xennia Amethyst Evo RC, which will be highlighted on the stand. This high-quality ink, an evolution of the successful Xennia Amethyst series, has been specially formulated to enhance production and enable customers to achieve their high-volume targets in the fashion and home textile industry, without compromising quality. The innovative formula is designed to improve colour efficiency and strength while optimising properties to enhance colour balance for advanced colour management and sample matching. The ink has received Eco-Passport (from OEKO TEX) and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification and is listed as ZDHC Level 3.

Next Generation Pigment Inks

Sun Chemical is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of digital pigment inks for textile, Xennia Sapphire. Initially available for higher viscosity printheads such as Ricoh Gen 5 and Fujifilm Dimatix Starfire, Xennia Sapphire inks provide a step-change in pigment printing with enhanced colour and fastness performance, unrivalled print stability and ease of use. Xennia Sapphire aligns with Sun Chemical’s sustainability goals and has been developed to have a low impact with a no water process, efficient curing and soft hand fell to reduce the need for finishing chemicals.

Xennia Sapphire inks will also be available for Kyocera printhead technology to have a set compatible with the majority of digital textile printers on the market.

Introducing ElvaJet SR342

Sun Chemical will launch its latest sublimation ink to address higher viscosity printheads such as technology from Ricoh and Dimatix. Based on in house disperse dye dispersions, ElvaJet SR342 delivers the purest color shades allowing an extended color gamut combined with the best on printer performance with optimized drying and minimal maintenance requirements.

Simon Daplyn, Product Marketing Manager, Sun Chemical comments: “Sun Chemical’s latest textile innovations have been formed with both a deep understanding of the textile market and extensive experience in digital printing ink development. Additionally, we are fully committed to delivering innovative solutions that are compliant with the latest textile standards. We work with external testing houses to ensure our inks meet the exacting needs of market and brand standards to ensure our customers can be confident in every aspect of ink performance”.

Edri Baggi, Business Manager for Sun Chemical’s Textile Inks Business adds “ITMA is the perfect place to showcase our technology and meet with customers from around the world to demonstrate the value Sun Chemical inks can bring to their business, all while ensuring product compliance and improving their sustainability credentials.”

For more information visit https://pgo.sunchemical.com/ITMA2023 or visit Sun Chemical at ITMA on Stand D302, Hall 5.

Posted: June 5, 2023

Source: Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group