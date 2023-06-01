ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Jeanologia

VALENCIA, Spain — June 1, 2023 — Jeanologia, a Spanish company focused on the development of eco-efficient technologies, will present new technologies and operational models to accelerate the sustainable transformation of the textile industry, reducing costs, and improving agility and productivity, while preserving product authenticity and performance, 8-14 June at ITMA 2023. (Stand H14 C208)

The company will launch the era of air in the textile industry at ITMA 2023. A new era with no water, no waste and zero discharge, that allows the production of an authentic product in an environmentally friendly way, aligning profit, people and planet while simultaneously being more eco-efficient, digital and automated.

Disruptive technologies driving a new roadmap

At ITMA 2023 Jeanologia will display the keys to enable a change of direction in the textile industry, moving from the era of water to the era of air through disruptive technologies.

From design to production and from the fabric to the finished garment, the company will enable a paradigm shift in garment finishingwith the integration of its technologies, reducing the use of water to a minimum and enhancing the use of air in production processes.

Thus, at its stand it will demonstrate how it reduces the use of water to the minimum in order to age garments naturally using air with its revolutionary Atmos atmosphere washing. A new milestone achieved thanks to its G2 ozone technology and its INDRA patented system that eschews the use of water, chemicals and pumice stones to achieve an authentic vintage look.

It will also unveil its latest developments in advanced lasers for garment finishing which has positioned it as the fastest laser technology on the market.

Up to 40% faster than other lasers, it achieves maximum productivity, reduces operating costs and accelerates time-to-market to ensure the lowest cost-per-garment.

In addition, it enables more efficient energy management, simplifies processes and offers infinite design possibilities with high quality authenticity and perfect reproducibility.

For Enrique Silla, President of Jeanologia, cost reduction is essential to enable the sustainable transformation of the industry. In this regard, he highlighted the importance of hyper-automation to make sustainable production scalable and ensure the best possible return on investment.

Other technologies contributing to the paradigm shift in the textile industry are Jeanologia’s eco-efficient DancingBox 420 high-speed water washers. Thanks to its patented system, they attain better product abrasion in less time and with less water, achieving higher productivity, while improving the performance of e-Flow, its technology based on air nanobubbles to transport chemicals to the garment instead of water.

Finally, with H2Zero, the company comes full circle by repurposing the small amount of water needed for garment finishing. A closed-loop water treatment system treats water without chemicals, leaving it in optimal conditions for later reuse, thus completely eliminating discharge from the textile industry.

By integrating and connecting all of its technologies in Laundry5.Zero plants, the company facilitates new production models that bring about five benefits for a new era in the textile industry: eco-efficiency, cost-neutrality, scalability, agility and digitalization.

Jeanologia, finalist in the ITMA Awards and participation in Planet Textiles 2023

Jeanologia will attend ITMA 2023 as a finalist in the ITMA Sustainable Innovation Awards for Denim Moda’s Urban Factory project. A success story of how sustainable and efficient on-demand production enables a shift in focus from “sell what you produce” to the ideal sourcing strategy of “produce what you sell”.

In addition, Begoña Garcia, Product Manager at Jeanologia will participate in Planet Textiles 2023, the international conference on sustainability organized by SAC (Sustainable Apparel Coalition).

Specifically, Garcia will speak on Tuesday, 13 June from 2:05 to 2:50 p.m. on the “Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Data Collection in the Supply Chain: Why it Matters and What it Means for Manufacturers” panel, focused on driving sustainability improvements in all supply chains.

Jeanologia: working for the world for over 25 years

Since 1994 their mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient industry, marking a new era through sustainability, digitalization and automation.

The company is leading the transformation of the industry with its disruptive technologies: laser, G2 ozone, e-Flow, SmartBoxes, Colorbox and H2 Zero, capable of increasing productivity, reducing costs, water and energy consumption, and eliminating harmful emissions and discharges, thus guaranteeing zero pollution.

Posted: June 1, 2023

Source: Jeanologia