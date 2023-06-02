ZÜRICH, Switzerland — June 1, 2023 — HeiQ booth visitors at ITMA will experience the transformative power of nature that is revolutionizing textiles and providing added value while promoting sustainability.

HeiQ, a global leader in textile innovation, will display its biobased textile solutions for allergen reduction, odor control, and dynamic cooling at the highly anticipated ITMA Milano 2023 trade show. The event will take place from the 8th to the 14th of June at Fiera Milano in Italy, where HeiQ will also showcase HeiQ AeoniQ™, its cellulosic fiber and flagship advancement in biobased textile technologies at Booth A308 in Hall H5.

The focal point of the HeiQ exhibition at ITMA Milano 2023 will be the company’s cutting-edge biobased textile technologies, designed to provide superpowers to fabrics and garments. These innovations address one of the major challenges faced by the textile industry, making your fabrics more functional while contributing to a more sustainable future.

The ready-to-use HeiQ technologies on display are HeiQ Allergen* Tech, providing synbiotic protection in home textiles and unmatched defense against inanimate allergens, HeiQ Cool, the dual-action cooling that keeps one cool and comfortable, even in the most demanding conditions, HeiQ Mint, the botanical odor control that provides plant-based and effective odor management, and HeiQ Fresh, for sustainable odor control.

HeiQ AeoniQ™ – Eternal Circularity: Pioneering the path to circularity

Additionally, HeiQ will present a glimpse into the future with HeiQ’s groundbreaking carbon-positive continuous filament yarn, HeiQ AeoniQ™, that turned from an idea into a breakthrough piece of garment in just 15 months.

This cellulosic fiber has the bold objective to render polyester and nylon obsolete until 2030 and has attracted the support and active engagement of renowned global partners who saw HeiQ AeoniQ™ as the solution to change the future of the textile industry.

Biobased is here today so we can have a tomorrow

By incorporating HeiQ’s advanced technologies into textile products, major brands and manufacturers are offering enhanced functionalities and performance that meet the demands of today’s consumers while showcasing a strong commitment to sustainability.

According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Bio-Based Materials Market size and share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 87 Billion by 2026, at a continued average growth rate of 26.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The HeiQ team will be waiting at ITMA Milano 2023 Hall H5 – Booth A308.

* Inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter & pet allergens.

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: HeiQ Materials AG