FUZE Biotech Becomes FUZE Technologies, Launches New Website

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — June 1, 2023 — As rapid growth in demand for clean, chemical-free solutions for odor control and moisture management fuels expansion, FUZE Biotech is changing their name to FUZE Technologies and launching a new and more comprehensive website to better complement their ever growing suite of products and services.

With roots in biotech, FUZE Technologies is growing steadily into new markets, including outdoor, hospitality, fitness, and office/work space. The new name will complement the brand’s growing list of clean solutions for anti-bacterial, cooling, and fast drying performance.

“Biotech is where the brand started, and we quickly realized that our FUZE product can provide clean, high-performance, sustainable solutions for chemical-free initiatives across a broad range of markets,” said Andrew Peterson, President of FUZE Technologies. “Demand for our products is growing globally and our new FUZE Technologies name better tells our story.”

The new FUZE Technologies website, www.fuze47.com, launches in June and will serve as the brand’s home for information and education. The “47” is a subtle nod to the atomic weight of silver, the non-ionic agent providing antimicrobial benefits in the gold-powered FUZE product.

This name change and new website launch come closely on the heels of an expansion into a new headquarters earlier this spring, where FUZE will now be able to produce ten times as much product as before.

FUZE Technologies will be attending the ITMA trade show in Milan, Italy, June 8-14, 2023, in booth H5-E313. Anyone wanting to meet the team can schedule an appointment here.

Applied as a light mist to a substantial number of materials – including textiles, hard surfaces, and even down insulation – FUZE leverages the natural antibacterial properties of silver particles to create a permanent treatment that fights odors, accelerates evaporation, and protects against UVA and UVB radiation.

Posted: June 1, 2023

Source: FUZE Technologies