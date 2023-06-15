A First For Stibo Complete In Collaboration With Antalis And Vanguard Europe

BRIXEN, Italy— June 15, 2023 — Stibo Complete, one of northern Europe’s largest and longest-established graphic companies, has been announced as the world’s first customer of Vanguard’s VK3220T-HS high production LED UV digital flatbed printer with 15 printheads. The deal with Vanguard Europe in collaboration with local partner Antalis will ‘significantly increase’ sales and provide up to 70% higher output, as well as cut down on outsourcing.

The VK3220T-HS, first launched in a world premiere at FESPA in May, has been installed at the Stibo Complete headquarters in Horsens, Denmark. Employing 500 people and with three factories in Denmark and two in Sweden, Stibo Complete’s configuration comprises three rows of CMYK and three white printheads.

“I have tested different brands in the flatbed market, and the Vanguard VK3220T-HS came out strong in all tests – quality, productivity and on the drying characteristics at high output,” said Henrik Mølgaard, Production Manager at Stibo Complete. “With between 45% and 70% higher output in the flatbed segment than today, it gives us the opportunity to significantly increase sales of flatbed products and at the same time reduce the use of external suppliers.

“Stibo Complete has utilized Antalis services for many years, they are a serious supplier and are developing a similar reputation for many products within large-format printing. Vanguard was not known to Stibo Complete beforehand, but with the print tests we made and the fact that Durst is behind Vanguard, we were not nervous at all about starting a collaboration.”

Digital is seen as a significant growth market by Stibo Complete. The company has its roots in the traditional printing industry and has undergone considerable transformation. Today, Stibo Complete describes itself as the ‘leading graphical supermarket in Scandinavia’. It is owned by the Stibo Foundation.

Søren Henriksen, CEO of Stibo Complete, said: “Over the years, customers have experienced new needs, and Stibo has been allowed to create the solutions. An investment in this market-leading digital technology from Vanguard gives us even more peace of mind to concentrate on the customers and on delivering the right opportunities. We are delighted. It makes a lot of sense – both for our customers and for our business.”

Yiannis Apostolidis, Business Development Director of Vanguard Europe, said: “With a demo machine also installed in the Antalis plant in Vejle, this provides easy local access for local print service providers to witness at first hand the many benefits of our multi award-winning printers. All are built with market-leading technology, which is why they consistently excel in product testing. Backed by our comprehensive sales and service support, Vanguard is earning a reputation as the printer of choice in industrial UV digital flatbed markets. We really value our collaboration with Antalis and Stibo Complete in Denmark.”

Formed in late 2021, Vanguard Europe is the European subsidiary of Vanguard Digital Printing Systems Corporation, which has its global headquarters in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA. The company has its European base in Brixen, Italy, near to parent company Durst Group’s global headquarters from where it coordinates a distribution and service network through resellers, distributors, and other partners, as well as assembling the machines. Vanguard Europe serves flatbed and UV production industrial markets.

Posted: June 15, 2023

Source: Vanguard Europe