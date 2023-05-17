Xerxes Establishing First South Carolina Operations Expanding Its Composite Systems Segment Production Capabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — May 17, 2023 — Xerxes, a subsidiary of Shawcor Ltd., today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Richland County. The company will create approximately 80 new jobs.

Shawcor Ltd., the parent company of Xerxes, will expand its composite systems segment production capabilities in the United States, with an additional production facility for its Xerxes business. Xerxes manufactures market-leading, fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, storm water and wastewater markets.

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the infrastructure, energy and transportation markets. The company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments — composite systems, automotive and industrial, and pipeline and pipe services — enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

Located at 141 Hobart Road in Blythewood, Xerxes plans to lease a new production facility that will expand the company’s capability to deliver market-leading underground fuel and water storage tanks.

The facility will be populated in a phased manner. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2024 and to approach normalized levels of production in 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Xerxes team should visit the company’s contact page.

“Our new Xerxes facility will bring 80 jobs to Blythewood while positioning us closer to our U.S. customer base and expanding our ability to serve the eastern-U.S. market with underground storage tanks.” -Shawcor Ltd. Composite Systems segment President Martin Perez

“South Carolina is proud to welcome Xerxes as they join our thriving business community. Their decision to establish operations in Richland County and generate 80 new jobs serve as yet another victory for our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This announcement is exciting news for Blythewood, and we are proud to welcome Xerxes to South Carolina. Our state’s substantial resources will help Xerxes build a solid foundation for success and, in turn, continue to elevate economic opportunities in Richland County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Xerxes’ investment in Blythewood will add to the growing vibrancy of Richland County and position the county for future economic development. Richland County is ripe with prosperity, and we are thrilled to welcome the Xerxes family to our region while enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve.” -Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker

Posted: May 17, 2023

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor