Under Armour’s New Fiber Shed Methodology Receives SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award

BALTIMORE — May 16, 2023 — Under Armour is pleased to share that its new breakthrough method to measure fiber shedding has won a SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Sustainable Innovation category. The brand is using its accessible, affordable, and repeatable method to drive visibility into the shed-rate of the materials and textiles it sources to create lower-shed products. Under Armour’s goal is for 75 percent of fabrics in its products to be made of low-shed materials by 2030.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards celebrate companies and leaders across the globe who make measurable contributions to sustainability. Read the full announcement here.

Kyle Blakely, senior vice president of Innovation for Under Armour, said: “At Under Armour, we’re committed to using our innovation muscle to address our fiber shed footprint over time. It’s an honor that the SEAL Awards have recognized the potential of our new test method, which is advancing our work to mitigate the shed-rate of products long before the associated fibers can enter the environment. We’re excited about our method’s potential and look forward to continuing to work with partners and peers to address the growing threat that microplastics pose to our planet and society.”

Michael Levine, vice president & chief sustainability officer for Under Armour, said: “Our industry has great potential to help make a dent in the growing microplastics problem. At Under Armour, we believe early intervention is key, and our new test method is a significant milestone in helping us activate on it. We are grateful to be recognized by the SEAL Awards for our innovative approach, which will help us deliver on our goal for 75% of fabric in UA products to be made of low-shed materials by 2030.”

Posted May 16, 2023

Source: Under Armour