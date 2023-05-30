Sympatex Uses Outdoor By ISPO For More Cooperation

UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — May 30, 2023 — From June 04 to 06, 2023, OutDoor by ISPO will offer an outdoor experience for three days at the MOC Event and Order Center in Munich. Sympatex will participate in the Sustainability Hub and in the Speakers Corner in Atrium 3.

For Sympatex, attitude and responsibility are decisive criteria. The brand is therefore supporting the Outdoor by ISPO trade fair. As a key to more cooperation, the company offers insights on the current topics of digitalization, value chain and recyclability in the Sustainability Hub and Speakers Corner (Monday, 05.06.2023 / 1.20 – 1.50 pm and 2.40 – 3.10pm).

“Sympatex, as an ingredient brand, is the perfect matchmaker, cooperation and knowledge transfer partner. It will be exciting to see at Outdoor by ISPO where Sympatex can provide further support in terms of trust in the value chain – digitalization plus sustainability is the key for further processes. Measuring true costs at all levels. We are very excited to see who will translate this into concrete measures on chemical management, carbon footprint calculation and dyeing processes,” says Kim Scholze CSMO Sympatex.

Sympatex’s collaborative approach is also evident at the Speaker Corner at Outdoor by ISPO (MOC Munich, Atrium 3). On Monday, 05.06.2023 from 2.40 – 3.10pm Kim Scholze, CSMO Sympatex and Michael Spitzbarth, founder and CEO bleed clothing talk about the current situation of bleed and the future of sustainable fashion. The discussion will be recorded and made available to everyone via Sympathy Lab.

“I am sure that at some point we will emerge from the valley and move in the right direction. The sustainable topic is the only future-proof one and that is why it is so important that we as brands, retailers and factories, as a green infrastructure, survive this crisis. We want to create awareness for this,” says Michael Spitzbarth, founder and CEO of bleed clothing.

In a second presentation, Sympatex and Accelerating Circularity Europe (ACPE) will share the stage (Monday, 1.20 – 1.50).

“The urgency of a PFAS ban has finally arrived. This is reflected in the industry-wide movement at brand, association and EU level. Now it’s time to take the next crucial step: making products recyclable. At Sympatex, we have been driving recyclability since 2016. Together with Accelerating Circularity Europe (ACPE), we will demonstrate what infrastructure is currently possible for textile collection systems and what steps we still need to take together,” says Dr. Rüdiger Fox, CEO Sympatex.

“Together with our project partners in the U.S. and Europe, we continue to drive the creation of new circular value chains and business models to transform used textiles into mainstream raw materials.”, says Petra Schwaiger, Accelerating Circularity Europe.

The most important event of the European outdoor industry will present itself to the trade audience from June 4 to 6, 2023, in a total of four halls, showrooms and atriums, as well as on the entire outdoor area of Motorworld opposite.

Guests Tickets for Outdoor by ISPO 2023 are available to all Sympatex partners via marketing@sympatex.com.

Posted: May 30, 2023

Source: Sympatex