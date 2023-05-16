Scholarship Donations Honor Dr. Perry Grady

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — MAY 16, 2023 — Perry Grady was a lifelong supporter of AATCC and the NC State Wilson College of Textiles. When he died in January 2023, his family suggested gifts in his memory be made to AATCC Foundation. Friends and colleagues donated more than $2,000 to the Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship.

GHHD Fellowship

The AATCC Foundation Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship supports students pursuing a PhD in Fiber and Polymer Science at North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles. The $3,500 annual award was founded by Charles E Gavin III. Retired chair and CEO of MFG Chemical, as well as a past president and treasurer of AATCC, Gavin created the fellowship to continue his legacy of supporting the textile industry and to honor four individuals, all graduates of North Carolina State University, and all instrumental in the continued success of AATCC Foundation Inc. The four individuals are:

Perry Grady, retired associate dean emeritus at the College of Textiles, who worked for many years to help gain donations and develop scholarships for the Foundation

Peter Hauser, AATCC president and chair of AATCC Foundation 2013-2014, and retired professor in the Textile Engineering and Color Chemistry Department at the College of Textiles

Nelson Houser, AATCC president and initial chair of AATCC Foundation 1997-1998

John Y. “Jack” Daniels, AATCC executive vice president 1996-2018 and president of AATCC Foundation from its establishment in 1997 to his retirement in 2018

Posted May 16, 2023

Source: AATCC