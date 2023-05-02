Ocean State Innovations Acquires Cloud9 Fabrics

PORTSMOUTH, RI — May 2, 2023 — Textile provider Ocean State Innovations (OSI) announces the acquisition of Cloud9 Fabrics of Cranford, New Jersey. Cloud9 Fabrics predominately offers organic fabrics to the quilting trade.

Cloud9 has been in business for over 14 years and also offers a selection of apparel fabrics for home sewing. They use only 100% certified organic cotton in the manufacturing of their cotton base cloths and eco-responsible low impact dyes for printing and dying. President and CEO of P&B Textiles, Ed Odessa stated, “The synergy between Cloud9 Fabrics and P&B Textiles will result in OSI becoming a much more important resource for the home sewer.” Cloud9 Fabrics, in conjunction with P&B Textiles, will allow OSI to offer different cotton substrates to the home sewing industry.

Cloud9 has a sister brand, Felicity Fabrics, which is aimed specifically at more traditional quilters who are looking for the Cloud9 designer flair with a focus on smaller prints and strong supporting basics that work across all of the collections. ”We are thrilled that Cloud9 and Felicity Fabrics are now part of our team. With their outstanding design sense and knowledge of the industry, there is no doubt that this newly created collaboration will be a resounding success.” said David Odessa, Executive VP and CEO of P&B Textiles.

Source: Ocean State Innovations (OSI)