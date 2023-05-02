New Representation In Thailand For Benninger Group — Announces New Cooperation With Union Thailand Engineering (1977) Co., Ltd

UZWIL, Switzerland — May 2, 2023 — The Swiss company Benninger has been the textile industry’s partner across the globe for more than 160 years developing and manufacturing textile finishing and tire cord production ranges as well as complete system solutions. Benninger offers overall solutions for all important textile wet finishing processes with a special focus on the continuous open-width treatment of woven and knitted fabrics as well as technical textiles and on jet dyeing machines and jiggers.

Benninger is proud to announce the cooperation with a new agent for Thailand as per May 1st, 2023.

Union Thailand Engineering (1977) Co., Ltd. is an experienced and longstanding partner of the Thai textile industry with a local office and established team which will support our customers with commitment and expertise. The company will represent Benninger’s entire product portfolio of Textile Finishing for continuous open-width and discontinuous processes as well as Tire Cord products.

Benninger and Union Thailand Engineering (1977) Co., Ltd are convinced that this partnership will be of utmost benefit to their customers. This change follows Benninger’s strategy to work more directly in the important textile markets and provide best-in-class service.

Posted: May 2, 2023

Source: Benninger AG