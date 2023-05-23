ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: X-Rite Incorporated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May 23, 2023 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global suppliers of color science and technology, will showcase cutting-edge color measurement and 3D visualization solutions that facilitate a sustainable textile workflow at ITMA, June 8-14, in Milan, Italy. In Hall 4, Stand E201, X-Rite will highlight the benefits of digital color workflows for textile manufacturers. The solution will help manufacturers streamline color development, create digital material twins, efficiently formulate dyes, and improve overall color quality throughout the production supply chain of dyeing, finishing, and assembly partners. This results in minimized waste, reduced rework, and establishes of a more sustainable workflow.

“As the textile industry transitions to sustainable practices, a great place to start making changes is within the color workflow,” said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. “At the X-Rite booth, ITMA attendees will learn how moving to a digital color workflow makes it easier to approve and produce colors quickly, accurately, and with little waste, water, and energy consumption.”

At ITMA, X-Rite will display color measurement solutions for every stage of the design to textile production process.

Design and Specification – Build digital color palettes and create digital color standards to share across a global supply chain. Learn which X-Rite spectrophotometer is best for your textile or digital printing application and how to digitally communicate color and appearance characteristics between designers, brands, dye houses, and OEMs.

Virtual Prototyping – Create virtual prototypes or digital material twins using spectral and imaging data to render original color and texture onto 3D models. to create digital material twins and virtual prototypes. See how X-Rite PANTORA™ software empowers brands and textile suppliers to digitally visualize color and appearance characteristics to expedite product development and reduce oversampling.

Color Formulation – Remove subjectivity from color formulation and increase color match rates by 50 percent. Learn how Color iMatch advanced formulation software enables dye houses to optimize initial color matches, reuse leftover materials, and reduce wasteful formulation attempts.

Production and Quality Control – Measure, maintain, compare, and analyze production color against the standard to ensure it stays in tolerance. Learn how X-Rite color measurement solutions can capture spectral data on a variety of textile materials, including patterns, textures, performance fabrics, accessories, and other hard-to-measure samples.

Digital Textile Printing – Calibrate and profile production print equipment for accurate color. See how i1Pro 3 Plus can assure print quality on a wide variety of textile materials used by digital wide format and industrial printers for dye sublimation, direct-to-fabric, and roll-to-roll fabric.

Posted: May 23, 2023

Source: X-Rite Incorporated

