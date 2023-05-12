ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Groz-Beckert KG

ALBSTADT, Germany/MILAN, Italy — May 12, 2023 — From June 8 to 14, 2023, ITMA, the leading international trade fair for textile machinery manufacturing, will be inviting visitors to Milan, Italy, to the Fiera Milano Rho. Around 1,600 exhibitors from more than 40 countries will present their highlights from research and development. Groz-Beckert will be showing its product innovations and further developments in hall 2, booth D101.

Groz-Beckert will be represented at ITMA with its six product sectors and will have various innovations in its luggage. The presentations at the booth will be supported by augmented reality applications. This allows visitors to discover the products both live and virtually.

The Knitting product sector will be represented at the Groz-Beckert stand with its four product groups circular knitting, flat knitting, legwear and warp knitting. In the circular knitting segment, for example, two newly developed knitting systems will be on show which have been realized in collaboration with machine manufacturers. The developments focus on energy savings, extended cleaning intervals and increased process reliability.

The flat knitting group will be presenting a newly developed high-performance needle, which is particularly suitable for the production of technical or medical textiles. For customers in the legwear industry, Groz-Beckert has both further developed sock and fine hosiery needles and system parts in the bag. Thanks to their high resistance, these products help to reduce knitting process costs.

The warp knitting product group will be presenting new needle modules at its booth, as well as the newly developed hole punching needle for piezo jacquard machines.

In addition to the machines for weaving preparation, the Weaving product sector will present its recently expanded portfolio of technical weaving reeds. The new weaving reeds make it possible to supply customers who produce fabrics with high densities. The weaving reeds are used in the production of special fabrics, for example, in technical filtration, membrane technology, solar cells or touch screens.

Products and services for classic needling and hydroentanglement will be presented by the Felting (Nonwovens) product area. In the field of felting needles, visitors can look forward to two world firsts: a new notch shape and the Groz-Beckert felting needle module. In the felting needle module, the needles are embedded as a module in a plastic mold for the first time. The needle modules are characterized by very high deformation resistance and offer new dimensions in needle density.

For the production of tufted floor coverings such as carpets, bath mats or artificial turf, the Tufting product sector will be presenting its proven Gauge Part system. The coordinated combination of the various materials of the individual parts and the functional interaction ensure a convincing result in the production process.

Various new and further developments will also be shown by the Carding product area. For those interested in the nonwovens industry, for example, the world’s finest Interlocking wire for reduced risk of crashis included. For customers of the spinning industry, the division will be presenting further developed stationary flats and revolving tops. The new revolving tops have been adapted to the processing of fine yarns, while the stationary flats have been provided with a new, resistant aluminum profile.

The Sewing product sector is focusing on the presentation of its special application needles, SAN™. The sewing machine needles of the SAN™ series have been specially developed for demanding sewing operations – e.g. for sewing technical or finest textiles. The division will also be presenting its new Needle Finder. The Needle Finder is an interactive tool in the online customer portal that helps customers select the right needle.

Posted: May 12, 2023

Source: Groz-Beckert KG