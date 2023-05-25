ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Cygnet Texkimp

CHESHIRE, England — May 25, 2023 — Fibre handling specialist Cygnet Texkimp will introduce its compact Robot-AGV live on stand at this year’s ITMA exhibition. The UK-based machine builder will also feature its full range of fibre unwinding and tensioning creels for the traditional and advanced textile markets using a large-scale demonstrator rig.

Visitors will be able to see both technologies in action throughout the seven-day show.

The Robot-AGV is designed to load and unload packages of fibre or yarn weighing up to 100kg on and off a range of equipment including tyre cord creels, winders, cabling and twisting machines, and shelving and racking structures, allowing manufacturers to reduce manual handling and improve processing speeds.

The compact AGV has been built to fit down narrow shelving aisles or between creels and other equipment, making it an ideal solution for companies that want to automate their process in a busy factory setting. The robot can reach down to lift from floor-level package holders or up to load and unload above operator height, saving them from repetitive and potentially dangerous lifting and loading actions and increasing factory efficiency.

The robot is mounted onto an omni-directional AGV fitted with drive wheels that can rotate 360 degrees and allow it to navigate in any direction. Unlike transfer cars, which run along rails, the AGV can run anywhere it is programmed to and is ideal for use in factories with restricted floor space. The system can be programmed to follow a pre-determined route, and easily re-programmed to accommodate layout or task changes, or controlled manually via a joystick.

Laser scanners and encoders enable the AGV to plot its exact location and navigate the factory environment safely. If an obstruction is detected, the AGV will slow down or stop moving immediately, which means it can be used for loading and unloading processes alongside operators performing manual tasks.

The system also offers full packing and palletising capability, including weighing, labelling and RFID tagging for inventory control, data management and traceability, wrapping, packing and palletising.

Creel demonstrator rig

Alongside the company’s Robot-AGV, a large-scale demonstrator rig will also highlight its range of bespoke fibre unwinding and tensioning creels for all materials. These include mechanical tyre cord creels for the global tyre industry, high-capacity weaving creels with intelligent controls and customised guide system, and the company’s low-pressure, pneumatic Flatline creel for the unwinding of high-end carbon fibres used in the manufacture of prepregs and other composite materials.

“The technologies we have on stand at ITMA all have a vital role to play in maximising efficiency and quality in the textile manufacturing industry,” says Cygnet Texkimp’s Director of Technology, Lee Simcock.

“As a fibre handling specialist, our key focus is always to design systems that handle and process the fibre or yarn with ultimate care and minimal contact, to eliminate the potential for damage and protect its integrity.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the textile industry onto our stand to demonstrate how these solutions can help to enhance the quality of the fibre while maximising process efficiency, increasing production, reducing repetitive manual tasks and enabling product traceability.”

Posted: May 25, 2023

Source: Cygnet Texkimp