Gold For Jowat SE: Innovative, Sustainable And Values-Driven

DETMOLD, Germany — May 30, 2023 — Jowat SE is recognized as Gold Standard winner of the Best Managed Companies Award for first time. For the fourth year running, the adhesive manufacturer from Detmold has been honored with the award for exceptional businesses.

Jowat SE has again been honored with the Best Managed Companies Award sponsored by Deloitte Private, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Federation of German Industries (BDI). For the successful family-owned enterprise, the Gold Standard validates the corporate strategy with a consistent focus on innovation, sustainability and values. “We are delighted to have been honored with the Best Managed Company title in 2023 again,” said Ralf Nitschke, member of the Board of Directors at Jowat SE, at the award ceremony in Düsseldorf on May 25, 2023.

As a competition and label denoting quality and excellence, the Best Managed Companies (BMC) program is designed to build a national and global ecosystem of exceptionally managed private businesses. The international orientation is a unique characteristic of this program. Best Managed Companies was established in the 1990s by Deloitte in Canada and has since been launched successfully in more than 45 countries.

Jowat regards itself as an innovation leader, particularly in the field of sustainability and will continue to further strengthen this role. Today, the “Jowat Green Adhesives” of the adhesives expert already supply a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable adhesives for most fields of application. Ralf Nitschke provides an insight into what the future will bring: “By the year 2025, at least 80 percent of Jowat’s product innovations will meet our sustainability requirements—this is our goal. In that context, we will significantly increase the sales volume of our Green Adhesives, which today are already setting benchmarks in terms of occupational safety, resource conservation and consumer protection.” From the point of view of Jowat’s Board of Directors, the successful combination of responsible sourcing practices and supply chains with more resource-saving production processes are the foundation of tomorrow’s sustainable products.

“Best managed companies such as Jowat are a strong and central pillar of our economy. They drive innovation while also pursuing a corporate governance geared to long-term success. These powerful businesses have earned the award because they think in generations, not in quarters,” adds Markus Seiz, head of the Best Managed Company program and director at Deloitte Private.

Posted: May 30, 2023

Source: Jowat SE