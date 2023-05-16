Glen Raven Announces New Structure To Improve Focus On Customers And Key Markets

BURLINGTON, N.C. — May 16, 2023 — Glen Raven recently introduced an updated operating structure that creates even greater focus on each of the key fabric markets it serves. The company has combined its fabric brands, including Sunbrella®, GlenGuard®, Dickson®, Sur Last® and others, under a new Glen Raven Material Solutions Group.

Within the group, the company has created new business units tailored to serve specific markets. David Swers, president of the new Glen Raven Material Solutions Group, will oversee the group, and its new business units will be led by experienced Glen Raven executives:

Suzie Roberts, VP/GM Furnishings Business Unit, will lead the team focused on fabrics for furniture, cushions, umbrellas, and other related applications

Katherine Carter, VP/GM Shade & Marine Business Unit, will lead the team focused on fabrics for marine and shade applications, including awnings

Patti Bates, VP/GM Protective Business Unit, will lead the team expanding the company’s GlenGuard® fabrics used for protective workwear

Eugene Deleplanque, President/Director General Europe, will lead a fourth business unit based in France to support customers in the European market

The purpose of the business units in the new Glen Raven Material Solutions Group is to further improve the company’s existing support for customers through programs and strategies that are customized to the needs of each market. The company’s sales teams will continue to support their customers as part of the new business units, so customers will not experience any disruptions during the transition.

Trivantage®, the nation’s largest distributor of fabrics, hardware, and accessories for the shade, marine, upholstery and related industries, is not affected and will continue to operate as a stand-alone division within Glen Raven, as will the company’s other businesses.

Along with this updated structure, the company reduced salaried staff in North America by less than 4% due to the challenging economic conditions.

