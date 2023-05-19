FESPA 2023: Kernow Coatings Launch Eight New Products

CORNWALL, UK — May 19, 2023 — Kernow Coatings, manufacturer of printable synthetic substrates, launch eight new sunstainable products for wide format printers and a variety of printable wallpapers from the interiors range demonstrated on their booth at Fespa (Munich, May 23rd to 26th, hall A2/booth C44). They are suitable for a range of applications, from signage and display to interior decoration.

First to announce is KernowJet Interiors Bright Gold. Kernow´s interiors range of printable wallpapers address Interior designers for residential and commercial spaces. This highlight will also be featured on the Canon booth at FESPA in hall B2/booth B10.

Arnoud Mekenkamp, European Wide Format Sales Manager of Kernow Coatings positions the new range:

“We focus on sustainability offering our customers a range of options that meet their environmental goals while providing excellent printing results. The new printable wallpapers from our interiors range are perfect for commercial and residential spaces, and their sustainability credentials make them an ideal choice for environmentally-conscious designers and architects.”

Background Information

Digital printing on wallpaper offers numerous benefits compared to traditional printing methods. One of the main advantages is the ability to print on demand, which means that wallpaper can be customized to

specific sizes and designs, and produced quickly and efficiently. Additionally, digital printing allows for more complex designs with a greater range of colors and gradients, resulting in more visually stunning an and eye-catching wallpapers.

KernowJet Interiors Bright Gold offers Five Wallpaper Finishes

KernowJet Interiors is Kernow Coatings’ new range of printable wallpapers featuring five unique options:

bright gold, textured pearl, smooth pearl, smooth cream adhesive and 100% recycled. The wallpapers are perfect for adding a touch of elegance, character, or sustainability to any interior space. Whether looking to create a luxurious feel with bright gold or add some texture and depth with the textured pearl option.

The commitment to sustainability offers an environmentally conscious choice with 100% recyclable and recycled wallpaper option. Bright Gold offers high dimensional stability, excellent printability, PVC-free substrate & topcoat, luxurious, textile-like haptics and is 100% paste-the-wall and strippable.

With the ability to be printed on both UV and HP latex printers, it offers unparalleled versatility and compatibility for printing stunning and high-quality wallpapers. Whether creating custom designs for residential or commercial spaces, the printable wallpaper ensures vibrant colors, crisp details, and a flawless finish. It effortlessly transforms any room, adding personality, style, and a touch of uniqueness. With easy installation and exceptional durability, the printable wallpaper is ideal for bringing design visions to life.

Posted: May 19, 2023

Source: Kernow Coatings Limited