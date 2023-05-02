Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) Springs Forward With Design Studio News + Moves

ATLANTA — May 2, 2023 — ADAC (Atlanta Decorative Arts Center) announces exciting 2023 updates within its 25 design studios. The latest news features BROWNWORKS, LLC expanding, The Drawing Room returning to ADAC in conjunction with The Jane Group, Meredith McBrearty Interiors joining ADAC, and the Musso Design Group campus relocation.

ADAC has always been home to design studios at ADAC West and in 2015, 12 offices were added to the main campus with a bigger mission to bring products, resources and designers together for collaboration amongst each other as well as with their clients. Now, eight years later, there are more than 25 designer offices that call ADAC home.

“ADAC’s renowned interior design studios are another touch point that truly sets us apart from all the rest,” said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “Our design studios help to create an ecosphere on campus between designers, showrooms and clients and serve as a designer’s product library where they can explore, feel and see with their clients, in real time. You can imagine our excitement with this recent growth and all the new additions and possible collaborations.”

Here is an ADAC snapshot of all the latest design studio news:

BROWNWORKS, LLC | Suite 503H

BROWNWORKS, LLC is slated to double its footprint and complete its expansion this April. The addition will combine its current fifth-floor studio H with the adjacent studio G. “The new space will allow us more flexibility and breathing room,” said Reynolds Brown, owner of BROWNWORKS, LLC. “We have needed more space for quite a while and would not have considered being anywhere else but ADAC. We did not hesitate for a second when we were given the opportunity to expand.” www.brownworks.works

The Drawing Room | Suite B6

Sharing a space with The Jane Group, The Drawing Room returned to ADAC in February following years at Buckhead Village. It shares a collective space of 1,400 square feet, while each design office occupies a respectable 700 square feet. “We were excited to return to ADAC so we could rejoin the community of designers,” said Seth van den Bergh, owner of The Drawing Room. “The Drawing Room continues to design and carry its own signature line of bespoke home furnishings.” www.thedrawingroomatl.com

The Jane Group | Suite B6

Sharing a suite with The Drawing Room, The Jane Group completely renovated the 1,400 square

foot space from the ground up. “We literally replaced and renovated the entire space,” said Janie Wilburn, owner of The Jane Group. “We were excited to collaborate with The Drawing Room in our new suite. It’s wonderful to share resources while still having our own individual offices. We absolutely love being a part of ADAC for the sense of community and the continual support we receive.” www.janegroupinc.com

Meredith McBrearty Interiors | Suite C5A

Joining ADAC in February, Meredith McBrearty Interiors was founded in 2009 and now occupies a 1,400-square-foot space. “We are thrilled to be a part of ADAC and to be close to all of the showrooms that we shop on a daily basis,” said McBrearty, owner of Meredith McBrearty Interiors. www.meredithmcbrearty.com

Musso Design Group | Suite 503A

After being at ADAC for 10 years, Musso Design Group relocated to its new 980-square-foot location in November 2022. After 18 years of working for Musso Design Group as Senior Design Lead, Todd Falconbury Design Studio acquired Musso. “With my recent purchase of Musso Design Group, I felt that it would be a great way to start a new chapter,” said Falconbury. “We knew we did not want to leave the ADAC campus, and suite 503A opened up just in time and is the perfect size and layout to suit our needs.” www.mussodesigngroup.com

ADAC features over 65 showrooms and 25 design studios that are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Photos, interviews, and additional showroom information are available upon request.

Posted: May 2, 2023

Source: Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC)