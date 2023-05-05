Crystal International Publishes Sustainability Report 2022

HONG KONG — May 5, 2023 — Crystal International Group Limited (“Crystal International” or the “Group”) published the fourteenth Sustainability Report that summarises the positive steps and efforts made in 2022. With the accomplishments of the Third 5-year Sustainability Targets, the Report illustrates how the Group spearheaded sustainability in the industry by progressing Crystal Net Zero 2050, forging ahead with the next milestone Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030, and accelerating innovation for manufacturing excellence.

The Report covers Crystal International’s sustainability vision, strategies, key initiatives, achievements, and performance in 2022. It is in compliance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosure requirements of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as well as with reference to the GRI Standards.

Key Highlights of the Report

Progress in 2022 of Third Global 5-Year Sustainability Targets (2018 – 2022):

Reduced 33% freshwater intensity vs 2017 base year

Reduced 17% carbon intensity vs 2017 base year

3.03 million trees planted since 2007

Empowered over 54,300 women through CARE programme

67,600 volunteering hours

*All targets are achieved

Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030 – Impact for Better

Aims at creating positive impact on 11 areas across Nature, People and Community, such as climate, circularity, women empowerment, wellness, volunteering, etc.

Referenced the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Innovation

24/7-operating smart warehouse in Vietnam denim factory, reduced 50% of the manpower, enhanced productivity and efficiency

From design to delivery – digitalised throughout the entire product-realisation process

Enterprise software system transformation – launched the module for accounting and financial management

Environmental Highlights:

Developed net zero roadmap

Expanded rooftop solar PV, Group’s total capacity reached 7.8 MW

Implemented 112 energy-saving measures, saved 3-5% energy in each factory

Launched MyBluPrint carbon calculator for denim jeans

Reduced freshwater use by 70% to 90% with water-efficient washing technologies and smart laundry

Achieved zero landfill of operational waste in China and Vietnam factories Sustainable and net zero products, e.g.

Net Zero Jeans certified by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) Wash Minus- Collection with Ionic+ Technology, reducing the need of home laundry by 70%

Applied greener chemistries, 90% ZDHC MRSL Level 3 conformance chemicals in lifestyle wear factory in China and fabric mill in Vietnam

Received sustainable materials certifications, e.g. BCI, GOTS, GRS, OCS, REPREVE in more than 90% of the global factories

Social Highlights:

10,899,281 hours of people trainings – comprehensive talent cultivation covering all job levels, e.g. Self-developed Knits College online platform to learn industry and financial knowledge through 89 online courses Created managerial learning and development curriculum, e.g. Situational Leadership, Everything DiSC, executive training by Ivey Business School

Better Work High Performance Factory: two factories in Vietnam

Gender equality and women empowerment Provided digital P.A.C.E training to women employees and extended it to workers in four Vietnam subcontractors Organised anti-sexual harassment trainings and campaigns through mobile app and CARE Australia’s “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainability Tomorrow” project

Caring for our employees Collaborated with customers to support working parents in China and Vietnam factories and their children (e.g. WeCare programme by the Centre for Child Rights and Business) Worker Voice Programmes to improve social dialogue

Caring for community Contributed USD515,000 and 11,850 man-hours via community activities, education and environmental stewardship Contributed in-kind donations, e.g. air-conditioners and water heaters to neighbouring kindergartens in Vietnam, benches and solar-powered lights to a high school in Cambodia, and energy-efficient LED light bulbs to local communities Leased premise area of the Cambodia factory as hawker stall space to 32 local street sellers for free



Awards and Recognition:

Received nearly 70 global and local awards in 2022, including

Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022 – Distinction Award (Large Organisation Category)

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2022 Best ESG Report – Mid-cap – Grand Award, Commendation for the Carbon Neutral Award, and Commendation for Excellence in Social Positive Impact

HKMA 2022 Best Annual Reports Awards – Certificate of Excellence in ESG Reporting

Carbon Neutral, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified – Headquarters

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

The Sustainability Report 2022 is now available for download at the Sustainability Report section of the Group’s corporate website.

https://www.crystalgroup.com/sustainability-report

Posted: May 5, 2023

Source: Crystal International Group Limited