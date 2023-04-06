Visitor Registration Opens For Summer 2023 Debut Of Texworld Los Angeles And Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles

ATLANTA — April 6, 2023 — Registration for the Summer 2023 debut of Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles is now open for attendees.

The brand new event will take place July 25-26 at the California Market Center in Los Angeles.

Happening only days apart from the summer edition of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York City, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles will welcome buyers on the west coast access to a strong showing of international textile manufacturers and suppliers from China, Taiwan, Turkey, India and other countries. Like Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York City, the Los Angeles events will offer a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum, from casual cotton to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces as well as ready-to-wear apparel for men, women, children, and accessories. Catering to a wide range of sourcing professionals from apparel fabric buyers, research and product development specialists to designers, merchandisers and others, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles encompass all sectors of the sourcing industry inviting them to gather, build new relationships and foster collaboration in a new location.

The new co-located event will feature additional offerings including educational seminars and the latest trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to source, network, and learn through numerous specially curated areas on the intimately designed show floor.

Highly-valued Texworld New York City partner, Lenzing, will join the west coast event as an exhibitor with represented mills and with the attendee-favorite Lenzing Seminar Series.

Registration for the event is now open. For additional information on Texworld Los Angeles, Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles, the summer edition of Texworld New York City or other co-located events, please visit us online:

www.texworldnyc.com

Posted: April 6, 2023

Source: The Messe Frankfurt Group