Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas Spotlight Education, Training And Innovation At The 2023 Edition

ATLANTA — April 19, 2023 — As a leading business platform, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas aim to bring decision makers from all of the major industries that touch technical textiles, nonwovens, sewn products, equipment and technology together in one place to experience the latest innovations. The unified platform will host more than 350 companies from around 30 countries and take place in Atlanta from May 10-12, 2023.

A key feature of these co-located shows is the breadth of knowledge and experience coalesced in this single location. “The industry is rapidly evolving, and we’re excited for attendees and exhibitors of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas to have a front row seat to the action,” said Kristy Meade, vice president of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows for Messe Frankfurt Inc. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that this year’s show offers meaningful exhibitor and attendee experiences through a host of new show features. We continue to track new trends, technologies, and developments across the industry and bring them to the forefront through comprehensive education and programs.”

“For the first time in more than two decades, we’re witnessing an exciting rebirth for the sewn products industry in the Western Hemisphere,” said Michael McDonald, president of SPESA. “Attending Texprocess Americas — the largest show of its kind in North, Central, and South America — is the first step for industry players to be a part of this massive movement in reshoring, nearshoring, and regional collaboration. The 2023 edition of the show is aiming to elevate attendee experience even more by adding in new components that foster learning, networking, and professional growth. I’m confident this is going to be the best show yet.”

Tech Talks will feature a line-up of complimentary presentations around the themes of sustainability, empowering and growing workforces with technology, next generation of technical designers and more. The highly acclaimed Symposium gives visitors the opportunity to listen and learn from industry leaders and subject matter experts as they discuss some of the most pivotal advancements in research and technology.

New this year is the Career and Training Center where representatives from the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College will be on site to share valuable resources related to the industry’s career landscape, networking tips, and much more. This area will serve as a gathering spot for attendees to view job openings posted by exhibiting companies, meet prospective employers, and craft the perfect resume. Attendees will also have the opportunity to get their headshot taken by a professional photographer.

Also in the Career and Training Center, SPESA will be launching a new training program — “Training Takes Time” — to boost manufacturing in the Americas. This program will be brought to life by Merrow Sewing Machine Company and the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC), and will focus on training for mechanics, operators, and facility owners. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from Merrow’s team of experienced technicians and instructors who have years of experience in the industry. In addition to hands-on demonstrations, the training will also utilize augmented reality tools from ISAIC to illustrate how these training methods can help scale the industry and support growth in the Americas.

The Student Research Poster Program will also make its return this year. Featuring the latest scientific developments in sewn product design and manufacturing, the program attracts students who are involved in both undergraduate and graduate-level research and textile innovation.

Also new this year is the Innovation Awards which aims to honor outstanding performance in the fields of research, new materials, products, and technologies. Visitors at both Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas can explore the show floor to see these innovations on display, and learn how these exhibitors are driving thought-leadership and positively influencing the industry.

For those interested in networking, visitors can register to attend the Opening Night Reception. Hosted by SPESA and Messe Frankfurt, the official Texprocess Americas and Techtextil North America Opening Reception will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Delta Sky360° Club in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Attendees will get the ultimate fan experience with a stadium tour covering the field, owner’s suite, and locker room, in addition to an exciting night of entertainment, food, and an open bar.

Posted April 25, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt