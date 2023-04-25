Synthetic Yarn And Fabric Association (SYFA) Inaugural Golf Tournament 2023

The Synthetic Yarn and Fabric Association (SYFA) hosted an inaugural golf tournament April 19, 2023, in conjunction with its spring conference. The tournament was held at the the Rocky River Golf Course in Concord, N.C. Participants enjoyed a round of golf in a "Captain's Choice" format with prizes for longest drives and closest to the pin on designated holes as well as the lowest overall score. Proceeds from the tournament support a scholarship fund for students enrolled at Gaston College in the new Textile Technology program. This program is designed to educate and train students in textile manufacturing and other areas related to textiles to further strengthen the industry.