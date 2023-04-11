Polartec Proudly Shares Milliken & Company Accolades As 2023 World’s Most Ethical Company Honorees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 10, 2023 — Polartec® — the creator of innovative and sustainable textile solutions — is proud to share its parent organization, Milliken & Company, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. For the seventeenth year in a row, Milliken is recognized as one of 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries and one of only six honorees appearing on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list every year since the award was founded in 2007.

“At Milliken, we are guided by a commitment to do the right thing,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “We’re honored to be recognized once again, and we’re proud of the strong sense of integrity that drives our global team.” Eric Yung, managing director at Polartec, continued, “Doing what is right encourages us to take bold steps at Polartec. We are very proud to be aligned with Milliken on company core values — integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people — and together work to be leaders in responsible manufacturing.” Milliken and Polartec both recently announced its path toward a net-zero future by 2050 with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved short- and long-term net-zero targets, in addition to the 2025 Sustainability Goals that define both company’s work with its products, its people and the planet.

“Milliken has been a part of our World Most Ethical Companies honorees for the last 17 years — the only industrial manufacturer to meet the 17-time honoree milestone,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We commend the entire team on their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and commitment to exemplary values-based leadership.”

Ethisphere’s 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

The methodology and scoring for the award is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Posted: April 11, 2023

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand