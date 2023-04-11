Moss Wins IFES Development + Innovation Award for SustainaTex Ocean

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — March 14, 2023 — Moss Inc., a provider of high-quality graphics and tension fabric structures, has won the coveted first-place prize at the IFES Development + Innovation Awards (IDIA) for its SustainaTex Ocean, a fabric blend produced from upcycled marine plastic, post-consumer waste, and recycled polyester. The prestigious award was presented at EuropShop, an event for the global retail industry.

SustainaTex Ocean sets a new industry standard for brand impact using 100-percent recycled eco-friendly graphic materials. A breakthrough product that tackles the growing problem of plastic waste in our oceans, SustainaTex Ocean is made entirely from recycled materials, including plastic recovered from the ocean, and is a sustainable and eco-friendly textile that is perfect for event graphics, exhibition design, and retail environments.

“We are thrilled to have won the IDIA first-place prize for SustainaTex Ocean,” said Jason Popp, president and CEO of Moss. “Our team has worked diligently to offer a product that not only meets the highest standards of design and performance but also addresses a critical environmental issue.”

IDIA recognizes exceptional products and companies that showcase outstanding design, innovation, and sustainability in the industry. This designation reflects Moss’ unwavering commitment to the environment and ongoing pursuit of innovative materials and technologies that minimize waste and advance sustainability in the industry. Moss is fully dedicated to responsible manufacturing practices and reducing their environmental footprint. As a crucial first step towards becoming carbon neutral, the Company has partnered with ClimatePartner to offset the carbon emissions generated by their North American and European plant operations.

“Our role as stewards of the environment is not only to lessen the footprint of our operations but also to assess and reduce the impact of our suppliers and customers too,” Popp added. “This is an excellent challenge for the ingenuity of Moss.”

Moss exclusively launched SustainaTex Ocean as part of its alliance with the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, a community that works with ocean clean-up programs worldwide to transform recovered marine litter into Upcycled Marine Plastic. As further dedication to this initiative that drives positive change through sustainable solutions, Moss will only ship in bags made from 100% recycled content that are fully recyclable in Europe and the United States.

Posted April 11, 2023

Source: Moss