Milliken & Company Included On America’s Most Innovative Companies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 3, 2023 — Diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company has made America’s Most Innovative Companies list for the first time this year. Presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the America’s Most Innovative Companies list highlights companies nationwide that excel in a holistic approach to innovation.

“At Milliken, we draw on our materials science expertise to maintain a portfolio of more than 11,000 products used in the textile, specialty chemical, floor covering and healthcare industries,” shares Milliken president and CEO Halsey Cook. “Innovation is a core value, and it is firmly embedded in our culture.”

Milliken is one of 11 companies in the industrials sector on the 2023 list. Statista surveys employees and experts to assess product and process innovations, and collaborates with LexisNexis to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. These three components come together for a final score, and the top 300 U.S. companies are listed as America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Posted: April 3, 2023

Source: Milliken & Company