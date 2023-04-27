AATCC Signs Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) For Sri Lanka National Standards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — April 27, 2023 — AATCC Executive Vice President Diana Wyman and Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) Director General Siddhika G Senaratne recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU allows Sri Lanka to adopt AATCC test methods and procedures as national standards. SLSI staff also became members of AATCC and relevant committees. According to the MOU, the new partnership will allow both groups to “enhance their support for the needs of the people of Sri Lanka, continue growth of the economy of Sri Lanka, and aid in the development of Sri Lanka National Standards.”

AATCC President John Crocker said, “With all the work that goes into the development of AATCC standards, I’m truly excited to see the interest in adopting them as National Standards in countries outside the US. It takes a lot of time, input, and dedication to make an accurate and repeatable method via Precision and Bias studies. Frankly no organization does it better than AATCC and I’m happy the rest of the world is starting to realize it.”

This is the second such MOU for AATCC. In 2020, L’Instituto Colombiano de Normas Técnicas y Certificación (ICONTEC) agreed to mutually encourage “inclusiveness and cooperation, and wish to avoid technical duplication wherever and whenever possible.” This agreement enabled adoption of AATCC documents as Colombia National Standards.

Often referenced as a source of American standards, AATCC continues to incorporate and serve the global textile community. Members participate from more than 50 countries. New tools enable more convenient involvement from anywhere through virtual meetings and online forums. To learn more about AATCC, attend upcoming committee meetings including those focused on Membership, Publications, and Conferences. Register for free at www.aatcc.org/admin.

