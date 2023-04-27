ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Fong’s Europe Will Highlight The Proven Advantages Of The THEN Supratec LTM Dyeing Machine

SCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany — April 27, 2023 — At ITMA 2023 in Milan from June 8-14, Fong’s Europe will highlight the proven advantages of the THEN Supratec LTM – a dyeing machine widely used across the industry for handling sensitive high elastic and delicate crease mark-sensitive synthetic fabrics.

The THEN Supratec LTM is designed in a long tube shape, with its Flexkier lifting device and winchless fabric transport providing efficient and high-quality dyeing results, while minimising water and energy consumption with liquor ratios of from 1:15 down to just 1:4.

It features a number of advanced patented technologies, such as a dry and wet mode by programable kier slope variation during the process, to provide an outstanding low liquor ratio system for long tube machines.

The machine can be delivered tailor made with one or two nozzles to achieve full filling with acceptable fast turn times. This helps to reduce the amount of water and energy needed for the dyeing process while also reducing the overall processing time.

The Supratec LTM is suitable for the treatment of both woven and knitted fabrics ranging from the most sensitive articles to medium-weight materials within the weight range of 25 grams per linear metre (g/lm) to 600 g/lm, and operates at very low tension due to the extremely low lifting height between the variable nozzle and the plaited fabric.

Cost savings

Heat-setting can often be avoided, which improves the handle of the material and saves costs, and the lengthwise-elongation of the fabric being treated is lower than on winch-driven machines. Each kier has a capacity of up to 200kg, again depending on the fabric being treated, and operating speeds are from 80 up to 600 metres a minute.

The Supratec is also equipped with a range of features to ensure the safety of the machine operator and to prevent damage to the fabric being dyed. These include automatic dosing systems for chemicals and dyes, as well as sensors for monitoring the temperature, pressure and pH levels of the dyeing process.

“Overall, the THEN Supratec is a highly advanced and efficient dyeing machine which is widely used in the textile industry for its high-quality results and low environmental impact,” says Fong’s Europe Director of Sales and Marketing Richard Fander. “Please visit us at stand B106 in Hall 18 this year in Milan where we will be happy to further outline all of the benefits of this technology.”

Fong’s Europe is a German company belonging to the CHTC Fong’s Group and has specialised in textile machinery for more than 100 years.

Posted: April 27, 2023

Source: Fong’s Europe