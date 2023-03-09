The Clean Show Announces August 2025 Show Dates

ATLANTA, GA — March 9, 2023 — The Clean Show, North America’s largest dry cleaning, laundering, and textile care exposition, is excited to announce its 2025 show dates. This four-day event will take place August 23 – 26, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in the vibrant city of Orlando, Florida.

Recognized as the premier exposition for laundering, dry-cleaning, textile care services, supplies, and equipment, The Clean Show attracts industry professionals from around the globe to see the newest and most technologically advanced products the industry has to offer, featuring unmatched networking opportunities, live demonstrations for all segments of the industry, and more. In addition to exhibits, the show offers educational seminars on the latest technology, business management, sustainability, and more.

“The Clean Show is undoubtedly the premier event for the laundry and linen industry. It is well designed, well managed, and very well attended by virtually anyone that is involved in our industry,” says Clean Show exhibitor David Netusil of Jensen USA Inc. “All of us at JENSEN USA and the JENSEN-GROUP always looks forward to exhibiting our new innovations, concept innovations, and current technology alike. The Clean Show also provides the perfect venue for us to meet with thousands of customers in a relaxed environment over a four-day time frame. Our attendance is never in question.”

“Exhibiting at The Clean Show is a great way to draw attention to our new products and services, giving us the stage to create a memorable experience for key industry attendees,” says exhibitor Peggy Bland of Kannegiesser ETECH. “It provides an opportunity to network with other industry professionals, gain visibility, and increase our brand recognition.”

Details on exhibition space sales will be announced later this year. Returning exhibitors from The Clean Show 2022 will have early access to secure their exhibition space.

“The Clean Show has proven to be the ideal exposition for industry leaders to find the latest innovations in textile care, ranging from industrial machinery and conveyor equipment to computer software and business systems. We’re excited to bring these business leaders, decision makers, product designers and purchasers back together in 2025 to continue to drive innovation, collaboration and growth within this sector,” said Greg Jira, Show Director.

The Clean Show is organized in collaboration with five industry-leading associations: Association for Linen Management (ALM), Coin Laundry Association (CLA), Dry-cleaning & Laundry Institute (DLI), Textile Care Allied Trades Association (TCATA), and Textile Rental Services Association of America (TRSA).

“With the momentum of Clean 2022 still pushing our industries forward, we’re very excited to have our Clean 2025 dates and location finalized and ready to share,” says Brian Wallace, President/CEO of Coin Laundry Association and Chair of Clean’s advisory council. “The Clean Show is an essential destination for all five partner associations (ALM, CLA, DLI, TRSA and TCATA) and for our collective stakeholders. We look forward to working together to bring the best show experience to all in 2025.”

Since 2019, The Clean Show has been a part of Messe Frankfurt’s Texcare Global brand, an internationally-recognized exposition brand that brings together businesses and professionals from the entire textile-care sector including Texcare International (the world’s leading trade fair for textile care). For more information, please visit: www.texcare.com/brand

Posted: March 9, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt Inc.