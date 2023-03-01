Hohenstein Acquires QAT Services Limited Laboratory In Hong Kong

BOENNIGHEIM, Germany — March 1, 2023 — Hohenstein has acquired the DAkkS accredited QAT Services Limited laboratory in Hong Kong. With this acquisition, the internationally recognized testing service provider is integrating the hardgoods knowledge of QATS employees into the Hohenstein portfolio. As a result, Hohenstein will provide full-service capabilities for Greater China and beyond.

“The expansion is a strategically important step for Hohenstein,” emphasizes Prof. Mecheels, owner and CEO of Hohenstein. “We are expanding our testing spectrum beyond the textile industry, in which we have been an established service provider for decades – and thus ensure both safe products and secure jobs.” From now on, Hohenstein will also test food contact material, furniture, toys and much more. Hohenstein China Managing Director Christopher Au is also convinced: “With this step, Hohenstein is setting an important focus and strengthening its position for international customers.”

Posted: March 1, 2023

Source: Hohenstein