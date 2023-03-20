Hand-Feel Measurement Made Easy: Data-Backed Solution For Objective Haptic Testing At Techtextil North America

LEIPZIG, Germany — March 20, 2023 — German-based testing device manufacturer emtec Electronic will present the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer at the Techtextil North America from May 10-12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leipzig, Germany, 20.03.2023 – Innovation will be a central aspect of this year’s Techtextil North America trade fair, the only show dedicated to technical textiles and nonwovens on the continent. The event showcases innovative solutions across all vertical aspects of the industry, including research and development, raw materials, production, quality assurance, conversion, treatment, and recycling.

Leipzig-based manufacturer of specialized testing and measuring equipment emtec Electronic will be onsite at the event to present a data-driven approach to objectively measuring the feel and comfort of textile and nonwoven products. With the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, it is possible for manufacturers to scientifically measure the subjective haptic parameters that define human perception, digitize the findings, and use the results to consistently reproduce the desired haptic qualities from anywhere in the world.

Originating in the tissue paper industry under the name Tissue Softness Analyzer, the TSA has since become an established industry standard for haptic measurement worldwide. Its measuring principles and practical application have been featured in a Technical Information Paper (TIP 0808-07 (2021) from the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).

“Our expertise in haptic measurement of tissue has allowed us to innovate and expand our test spectrum to serve the textile and nonwovens sectors,” says Alexander Gruener, Global Sales and Business Development Manager of emtec. “Now it is possible to measure not only softness, smoothness, and flexibility of a material, but also its elasticity, plasticity, and cushion characteristics. From these parameters, our software derives an objective overall hand-feel value that corresponds nearly 100 percent to the preferences of hand testers.”

Visitors to the Techtextil North America can learn more about how to leverage objective data on haptic measurement by visiting the emtec booth No. 2537 and speaking with experts Alexander Gruener and the partners from Technidyne of Industrial Physics.

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH