Carnegie Fabrics Elevates Sustainable Upholstery Offerings With Endeavor Collection

NEW YORK, NY — March 15, 2023 — Carnegie Fabrics, a provider of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, has launched a new high-performance sustainable upholstery series, the Endeavor Collection. Consisting of seven new foundational fabrics with hospitality-inspired aesthetics, the textiles ensure sustainable performance while honoring a return to communal and shared leisure. Facilitating an organic connection between the functional needs of a space, its intended purpose, and its real-world experience, the Endeavor Collection includes fabrics made from 100% post-consumer waste like plastic bottles. It also considers the increased need for cleanability with fabrics that are highly stain-resistant and can be cleaned with baby wipes.

“Carnegie designed the Endeavor Collection in response to the renaissance we’re seeing in the hospitality space, which has subsequently bled into markets like healthcare, corporate, and multifamily,” said Mary Holt, Chief Design Strategist at Carnegie. “With pandemic-induced slowdowns behind us and hotels, spas, and resorts around the world reopening their doors, they must cater to a clientele whose needs and priorities have shifted significantly. At the forefront are concerns for health, safety, a demand for cleanability, and commitment to sustainable materials selection.”

All fabrics are 100% PVC-free and are free of PFAS. Durable enough for even the most high-traffic environments, each fabric can withstand 100,000 double rubs. In addition to its extraordinary performance and sustainability attributes, the Endeavor Collection offers exceptional design. Every fabric in the collection offers sumptuous textures in a dazzling array of colors and patterns. From luxurious faux furs to beloved tweeds and supple suedes, the Endeavor Collection taps into collective nostalgia for the past while elevating it to meet the latest design trends. Whether designing for a lobby or penthouse, an office or restaurant, the patterns are well-suited for any application.

The new patterns include:

Dance Floor – Recycled fibers recalibrate expectations of what a plastic bottle can become. Paired with cutting edge spinning and weaving techniques, each yard of the bleach-cleanable Dance Floor fabric is made entirely from 96 already-consumed PET bottles. Gestural line work is combined with an overlying linear grid, embodying the pairing of expansive movement and a bold capacity for scale.

Kismet – With an ability to assimilate into a wide variety of spaces, the durable Kismet fabric harnesses the indelible beauty of a refined basket weave, while a tonal slub yarn suggests the appearance of a subtle tweed. Both durable and well-priced, Kismet isn’t just a great choice for any living space, it’s meant to be.

Luna – Delve into decadence with Luna, an incandescent faux fur. Exaggerated pile fibers evoke the splendor and indelible luxury of a fabric that is designed to be touched.

Palomino – Keep on keepin’ on with Palomino, a graffiti-free performance fabric with an incredibly soft, elevated hand. Inspired by your favorite supple suede jacket, this classic look is made to withstand a variety of stains. Easily wipe away pen and ink mishaps with a common wet wipe.

Repose – Repurposed fibers are elevated in the refined velvet Repose. Available in signature neutrals and rich earthen hues, wide plush stripes are defined with clean crisp lines, providing a modern interpretation of corduroy for a tailored look.

Tone – Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese ikats, Tone is a cleanable performance fabric that hits all the right notes. Multiple solution-dyed yarns commingle, blurring the boundaries of color to create an organic and balanced plaid.

Vestige – Evoking the look of a heavy stonewashed loomed linen, the Vestige fabric features chunky chenille boucle yarns in both warp and weft, giving it a highly textural and incredibly soft hand for a refined, understated look.

The Endeavor Collection is Carnegie’s latest achievement resulting from the last 70+ years of championing responsible innovation through Materials That Matter™, proving that beautiful high-performance solutions can be delivered sustainably. For more information, visit www.carnegiefabrics.com.

Posted: March 15, 2023

Source: Carnegie Fabrics