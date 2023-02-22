R-Inove (Brazil) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZURICH, Switzerland — February 22, 2023 — As a start-up, R-Inove had applied for the ITMF Start-up Award 2022 and was selected to present in one of the two “Start-up Sessions” at the ITMA Annual Conference 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. In this context, R-Inove was offered a two-year complimentary Corporate Membership with ITMF.

R-Inove is a Brazilian innovation start-up focused on the textile segment, providing solutions to its customers through coding on textile threads, thus guaranteeing full traceability (from the field to the hanger) and the originality of the product.

Ms. Micheline Maia Texeira, Co-Founder of R-Inove said that “it is important for start-ups to be in touch with industry players from the entire textile value chain. Being part of an international forum like ITMF helps to meet and connect with industry players from around the globe. Furthermore, it is important to fully understand the needs of the textile industry. Equally relevant is the opportunity to use ITMF’s platform to demonstrate the value of new technologies and to be part of the discussions about industry trends and initiatives.”

“It is great to see that the start-up R-Inove from Brazil is joining ITMF as a Corporate Member. As one of the recipients of the ITMF Start-up Awards 2022, R-Inove illustrates the potential of their traceability technology. Providing a platform for the global textile industry where leaders can meet and exchange best practices is crucial in a fast-changing world. As Corporate Members of ITMF, start-ups like R-Inove have the opportunity to promote their innovation and to develop a better understanding of the international markets. At ITMF, we are convinced that R-Inove will benefit from this step”, stated Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF.

Information about R-Inove: www.linkedin.com/in/r-inove-soluções-têxteis-b224601b7 and https://www.r-inove.com/Information about ITMF: www.itmf.org

Posted: February 22, 2023

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)