PLASTICS Industry Association Announces 2023 Cleanup Champions 

WASHINGTON — February 9, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has announced its list of 2023 Cleanup Champions. Lead by the Future Leaders in Plastics (FLiP) Community Impact Task Group, the Cleanup Champions Initiative encourages PLASTICS’ member companies to use the Guide to Planning a Litter Cleanup to carry out a cleanup in their community in 2023. Each of these companies are dedicated to making a difference in their communities by working to eliminate plastic and all material waste from the environment.

“PLASTICS and the entire plastics industry are dedicated to recycling, eliminating waste from the environment and making change for good in our local communities,” said Heather Nortz, PLASTICS’ Sustainability and Materials Manager. “PLASTICS’ 2023 Cleanup Champions have commiteed to giving back to their community and positively impacting our environment. We are excited to see what PLASTICS’ 2023 Cleanup Champions will accomplish this year.”

The 2023 Cleanup Champions are as follows:

Advanced Blending Solutions

Brueckner USA

Industrial Heater Corporation

Braskem

Covestro

Epsilyte

Milliken

Gardner Business Media

Dart Container

Colour Synthesis Solutions

Placon

The Future Leaders in Plastics (FLiP) Community Impact Task Group was created in April of 2022 to foster collaboration among PLASTICS member companies and external organizations to provide an outlet for the industry to give back and positively impact the environment and communities the plastics industry serves.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $468 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the sixth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.

Posted: February 9, 2023

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)