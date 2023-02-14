ITMA 2023 Exhibition Space Fully Booked

BRUSSELS — February 14, 2023 — The stage is set for ITMA 2023 to host a highly anticipated showcase of trendsetting textile and garment technologies when it opens in Milan on June 8. Exhibition space grossing 220,000 square meters of the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center is fully booked.

Charles Beauduin, chairman of ITMA Services, said: “Since the last ITMA exhibition in Barcelona in 2019, the world has changed drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical situation. Despite various disruptions, we are glad that space in ITMA 2023 is fully booked. Companies are buoyant about the outlook of the market with most borders now fully open.”

The upcoming exhibition will feature more than 1,600 exhibitors from 44 countries and a list of 100 companies are still waiting to be allocated space in their preferred sectors. There is a total of 20 product sectors covering the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain, including textile composites.

Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, said: “Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; the industry has to move faster to adopt the sustainability agenda to secure the future of their business. During the pandemic, many of our members channeled their resources into R&D activities. ITMA 2023 is perfectly timed to offer our exhibitors an opportunity to showcase these new products and cutting-edge technology. If and when R&D is paired with sustainability efforts, this will be the formula for success.

“Our visitors can look forward to ITMA 2023 to preview the latest innovation. We hope that textile and garment manufacturers, brands and retailers will take this opportunity to meet at ITMA to source and collaborate with leading members of the textile industry. In addition, they can also gain insights into industry trends and developments at various complementary events.”

Innovator Xchange

ITMA 2023 will be accompanied by several activities spotlighting industry innovation. Among the highlights is the Innovator Xchange which offers participants unique opportunities to gain insights from the winners and finalists of the ITMA Award, as well as exhibitors and industry experts.

An industry expert has been invited for each of the four featured topics: automation and digital future, advanced materials, sustainability and circularity, and innovative technologies. The invited speakers are:

German Garcia Ibañez, head of Sustainable Raw Materials Circularity, Inditex (Sustainability & Circularity);

Dr. Jesse S. Jur, director of Ecosystem Technology, Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (Innovative Technologies);

Kevin McCoy, vice president made, New Balance Athletics (Automation & Digital Future); and

Parikshit Goswami, professor of Technical Textiles, The University of Huddersfield (Advanced Materials).

The Innovator Xchange will be held from June 9-13. Other highlights held alongside ITMA 2023, are the ITMA Sustainable Innovation Award, Innovation Video Showcase, ITMA forums and partner events. For more information on the above events, please visit https://itma.com/events.

Online ITMA 2023 visitor registration is open. Visitors can enjoy early bird badge rates until May 7, 2023, when they register online. With the badge, they will be able to access the ITMAconnect platform from 8 March 2023 to plan their exhibition visit. Visitors can explore exhibitors’ digital spaces, chat and make appointments for stand visits.

Posted February 14, 2023

Source: ITMA Services