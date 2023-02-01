Fire-Dex Makes Sizeable PPE Donation To Illinois Fire Service Institute

MEDINA, Ohio — February 1, 2023 — Fire-Dex, the fastest-growing manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, is donating nearly 15,000 nonsurgical AAMI Level 3 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) that will in turn distribute the garments to fire departments and EMS services statewide. As the ideal safety wear for medical calls and contamination events, the gowns provide enhanced protection against biological and environmental hazards. They can also be laundered and reused unlike many other disposable gowns.

“The Illinois Fire Service Institute is grateful for the generosity of our valued partner, Fire- Dex,” says IFSI Director, Chief Jim Keiken. “It is through this partnership that we are able to distribute critical PPE to fire departments and regional medical facilities across Illinois. This donation is a testament to the importance of strong local, state and industry relationships.”

Supporting Fire Service

IFSI serves as America’s oldest continuous fire training, education and research institution tracing back to 1925. Fire-Dex—an enthusiastic supporter of IFSI’s mission to directly impact first responders’ work, health and safety—is proud to again put its resources behind the people who do lifesaving work with this latest donation totaling more than $500,000 in specialized protective clothing.

Both MABAS Illinois, a state mutual aid organization, and Carle Health, an integrated system of local health care services and physician groups, will assist IFSI in allocating the donated PPE in the coming months:

MABAS Illinois: The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Illinois offers a statewide response system for fire, EMS and specialized incident teams. MABAS Illinois will distribute isolation gowns to Level B Hazardous Materials teams and to fire departments for use during large-scale contamination events.

Carle Health: Based in Urbana, Illinois, Carle will help ensure that the gowns are used in emergency rooms and clinics across the state to reduce contamination risks to first responders

Fit for the Front Lines

Fire-Dex started production of AAMI-compliant isolation gowns and coveralls in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These reusable garments have been tested to 100 wash, dry and sanitization cycles and far exceed Level 3 requirements.

“We’re happy to continue our support of IFSI by putting these garments in the hands of those who will put them to best use,” says Jenny Surovey, VP of Marketing for Fire-Dex. “The Institute sits at the forefront of national training standards, and it is our privilege to assist fire service industry members with convenient access to top-quality PPE.”

The standard isolation gown is a universal fit featuring elastic wrists and an adjustable tie back, while the coveralls are alpha sized and boast elastic wrists, ankles and a hood with an elastic facial opening.

Posted: February 1, 2023

Source: Fire-Dex