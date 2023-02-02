Enhanced Garment Ozonation (EGO), The Superior Ozone — The Simplest, The Most Efficient, The Most Flexible

SARCEDO, Italy — February 2, 2023 — EGO, ozone changes its name EGO, an acronym for Enhanced Garment Ozonation, affirms the maximum position of the new ozone finishing system under the Tonello brand, based on an innovative concept whose strong point is simplicity: simplicity of use, simplicity of maintenance. EGO comes as the culmination of along process of research, experimentation, and incremental improvements that today allow us to place on market the new evolutionary stage in ozone garment treatments. In other words, even with EGO, the ozone revolution continues.

EGO: to reduce consumption and increase efficiency and performance

OFree, ECOfree, and ECOfree 2, for us at Tonello, represent the stages of technical growth which have, from time to time, changed the rules of the game, imposing ever newer benchmark standards by the force of quality. EGO continues in the same direction, and is set to become the new absolute benchmark.

EGO reduces water consumption up to 80% compared to traditional bleaching methods. In addition, wastewater purification operations are simplified, thus lowering treatment costs. EGO is a strategic component in our All-in-One System, the heart of the Laundry (R)Evolution, and it faithfully reflects the Tonello philosophy, based on constant optimization and are sponsible view of garment washing and finishing processes.

EGO technology, simply new

EGO encompasses 3 technologies in a single system to ensure the maximum flexibility and the widest range of aesthetic solutions:

1.Ozone dissolved in water (bath), to eliminate back staining, reduce water consumption, simplify purification operations

2.Ozone in air, dry, or on wet garments, to create a variety of discoloration effects

3.OBleach, the patented process that achieves an authentic bleach effect without chemical additives, using ozone alone and combined with Core technology.

EGO is mainly characterized by several important innovations:

Ozone technology is even simpler and easier to use and maintain

The ozone generation system even more efficient, thanks to the ability to work even simultaneously on several machines and acapacity of up to as much as 3000g/h

The new technology is the key ingredient in some of the most innovative finishing processes, such as OBleach

In addition, since EGO is applied to Tonello washing machines, always allows garment neutralizing without losing time (in fact, all the processes take place with in the same machine) and without risk to the operator (in fact, the machine is sealed, in order to avoid any kind ofozone leakage, and is equipped with safety sensors).

EGO, LESS CONSUMPTION, AND MORE EFFICIENCY AND FLEXIBILITY FOR EVEN COOLER GARMENTS.

Posted: February 2, 2023

Source: Tonnello srl