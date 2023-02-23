Carnegie Fabrics Expands Biobased Xorel® With Craft Collection

NEW YORK, NY — February 23, 2023 — Carnegie Fabrics, a sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions provider for the commercial industry, today announces it has expanded its line of critically-acclaimed plant-based fabrics, Biobased Xorel®, with three new hospitality-inspired patterns designed with equal considerations for beauty, performance, durability, and cleanability. Celebrating the beauty and rigor of technical skills, Craft Collection woven fabrics are embroidered and metallic embossed, giving them an intricate and elegant design to elevate hospitality environments and other markets seeking to emulate hospitality-like comforts, including healthcare, corporate, and multifamily.

With users across every industry demanding greater environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accountability from brands, Biobased Xorel fulfills the market need as the most sustainable commercial-grade textile collection on the market. The Craft Collection is Cradle to Cradle Gold and Living Product Challenge certified, with all fabrics being 100% PVC-free and made from 91% biobased PE content from sugarcane. Sourced responsibly and produced with a low environmental impact, Biobased Xorel is intrinsically healthy and safe for people and the environment. All patterns in the Craft Collection are stain-resistant, inherently antimicrobial, bleach-cleanable, and incredibly durable, each selection verified between 200,000 to one million double rubs.

“When expanding Biobased Xorel with the Craft Collection, we wanted to create textiles that provide leading sustainable performance while creating soothing, beautiful, and elegant hospitality-inspired environments,” said Heather Bush, Chief Creative Officer at Carnegie. “The design team leaned on current trends while remaining original and timeless. The new patterns successfully deliver on the post-pandemic industry priorities for health, safety, cleanability and sustainability.”

Exploring the dichotomy between slow, meticulous processes such as hand stitching or weaving and large-scale mechanized precision like metalworking, the Craft Collection pays homage to both, searching for meaning through process and transforming resulting designs into beautifully intricate patterns. The Craft Collection captures the essence of intentional labor and translates it into beautiful and elegant high-performance products that invite you to linger.

The new patterns include:

Forge Couture – Metallic precision, Forge Couture is a glamorous take on the clarity of metal working—the transformation of a durable material such as metal into a desirable and alluring artifact. Forge Couture can be specified for upholstered walls and panels, upholstery, wallcoverings, and is available for Xorel Artform configurations.

Maison Embroider – Embroidered wildflowers capturing diverse uniqueness, Maison Embroider evokes the freedom and expression of free stitching through delicate artistry but with the durability and high performance of Xorel. Maison Embroider can be selected for panels, upholstered walls, upholstery, and wallcoverings.

Wicker Matte – Echoing the strength and durability of natural wicker, Wicker Matte celebrates the beauty of variation through natural striations and a highly textural look. Wicker Matte is available for panels, upholstered walls and upholstery.

Each pattern in the Craft Collection comes in several color options. In addition to Cradle to Cradle and Living Product Challenge certifications, the collection has also earned SCS Indoor Advantage Gold status, is verified as a USDA Certified Biobased product, is Level 4 TUV Austria OK biobased certified, and is eligible to contribute to project LEED credentials.

Posted: February 23, 2023

Source: Carnegie Fabrics