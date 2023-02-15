37.5Ⓡ Technology To Partner With Blue Ridge Home Fashions For Sleep Climate Line

BOULDER, CO — February 15, 2023 — 37.5Ⓡ Technology is thrilled to announce their partnership with Blue Ridge Home Fashions, the manufacturer dedicated to providing the finest basic bedding products. Their collaborative Sleep Climate line features pillows, comforters, blankets, mattress pads, and mattress toppers that include 37.5 Technology for enhanced comfort and temperature regulation. This partnership comes on the heels of recent collaborations with Carpenter Co., Design Weave USA, Trident Group, and Standard Fiber, LLC as 37.5 Technology continues to expand their home goods portfolio.

37.5 Technology is a temperature and humidity regulating technology that changes your sleep experience. Studies show that “thermal environment is one of the most important factors that can affect human sleep.”[1] Active 37.5Ⓡ particles remove humidity from your sleep system, maximizing your body’s evaporative cooling processes; this helps to ensure that you stay cool and comfortable in the heat of the summer, and that you avoid cold sweats in the chill of winter.

“We are excited to add the retail channel of distribution to our partnership with Blue Ridge Home Fashions. Blue Ridge’s innovation and their focus on premium retail brands aligns well with the brand philosophy of 37.5® Technology, and we are excited about this new partnership.” Serine Steinnes, EVP Global Home.

With this partnership, 37.5 Technology is excited for more customers to experience their best nights’ sleep. Blue Ridge Home Fashions is one of the world’s largest down and feather processors and bedding manufacturers, and shares 37.5 Technology’s interest in bringing innovative sleep solutions to the market.

“At Blue Ridge Home Fashions, we partner with leaders that are the strongest in their field,” Jody Folino, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge Home Fashions, said. “That’s why we’re particularly excited about this collaboration with 37.5 Technology. We all need a better night’s sleep perhaps now more than ever! 37.5 Technology helps you achieve hours of uninterrupted, deep sleep.”

Blue Ridge Home Fashions will be displaying the new Sleep Climage collection, including pillows, comforters, mattress pads, blankets, and mattress toppers at the upcoming New York Market Week March 11-15. You can learn more about 37.5 Technology’s home goods brands here (thirtysevenfive.com/home-goods/).

[1] Okamoto-Mizuno, Kazue, and Koh Mizuno. “Effects of Thermal Environment on Sleep and Circadian Rhythm.” Journal of Physiological Anthropology, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3427038/.

Posted: February 15, 2023

Source: 37.5Ⓡ Technology