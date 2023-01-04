TÜV Rheinland Signs Agreement To Acquire Part Of ABB’s Energy Industries Division

COLOGNE, Germany — January 4, 2023 — Combined business will create a full-service offer to the high hazard industries, supporting customers in the energy transition and energy security / Strategic growth of safety, risk and integrity management services

TÜV Rheinland signs an agreement to acquire ABB’s UK technical engineering consultancy, part of ABB’s Energy Industries division. TÜV Rheinland will integrate this part into its Industrial Services & Cybersecurity business in the UK. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023.

ABB’s UK technical engineering consultancy including a network of subcontractors and associates has around 160 people operating from two main sites in the northeast and the northwest of England. A specialist team of technical experts helps global energy customers improve process safety, equipment and asset integrity as well as technical design for new and existing industrial plants.

The combined business will create a scalable, broad-based technical engineering provider delivering a full-service offer to the high hazard industries, supporting customers in the energy transition and energy security.

“We look forward to creating growth, stability and opportunity at a time where we are seeing increased demand for sustainability, decarbonization and business continuity,” said Gareth Book, Managing Director TÜV Rheinland UK. “ABB’s UK technical engineering consultancy will complement the existing risk, safety and integrity management services provided by TÜV Rheinland. Our aim is to build upon the long-standing customer relationships and trust that ABB and TÜV Rheinland have established in the UK over the last two decades.”

“Our technical engineering consultancy business is highly recognized for the value it brings to customers, and has significant opportunity for growth, enabled by strong industry tailwinds as we navigate the energy transition,” said Troy Stewart, Head of ABB Energy Industries UK. “This divestment follows a two-year strategic review of our portfolio and aims to accelerate the continued growth of the business. TÜV Rheinland is an excellent new home for the technical engineering consultancy business, where it can realize its exciting growth opportunity and create customer value.”

Source: TÜV Rheinland