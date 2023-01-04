Plastics Industry Association Provides 2022 Industry Recap

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 4, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released “The U.S. Plastics Industry in 2022 in Seven Charts,” a recap of the plastics industry 2022 economic performance, authored by Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda.

Dr. Pineda writes, “Seven charts explain how the U.S. plastics industry, throughout the supply chain, performed in 2022. The U.S. plastics industry continued to grow in 2022 against the backdrop of weaker domestic and global economic growth. Data shows that the U.S. economy’s output contracted in the first half of 2022 and followed by what appears to be a tepid output growth rate in the second half of 2022. The manufacturing sector—plastics industry included—continued to adjust to domestic and global economies that have started to downshift into a lower gear this year.”

Read the full report: https://www.plasticsindustry.org/blog/us-plastics-industry-2022-seven-charts

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)