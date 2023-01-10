Modern Meadow/SINGTEX Co-Development Partnership to Bring Groundbreaking Sustainable Materials Development At Scale To Mainstream Outdoor Apparel Market

NUTLEY, N.J., January 10, 2023 — Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company, today announced a groundbreaking co-development partnership with SINGTEX, a global supplier of eco-friendly, functional textiles to brands. The two companies will develop new and innovative biomaterials across a range of applications starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel.

Powered with Bio-Alloy™, Modern Meadow’s proprietary protein-based technology, and SINGTEX’s know-how as a prominent global manufacturer of eco-friendly and functional textiles, the partnership will address the unmet needs of the outdoor apparel industry, marrying performance with sustainability through a variety of product innovations, starting with this new material. Free of solvents, like dimethylformamide (DMF), and free of per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), the bio-derived membrane-based material is engineered to bring the outdoor industry a sustainable solution at scale that protects human health and the environment while delivering superior product performance through waterproofing, breathability, abrasion and durability.

“As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. “Modern Meadow and SINGTEX will engineer each aspect of the product to enable outdoor apparel and gear manufacturers to replace the use of harmful chemicals, petrochemical, and animal byproducts with ethical and environmentally friendly inputs, meet more stringent consumer demands and achieve sustainability goals.”

“This is only the start of SINGTEX’s journey of collaborative innovation with Modern Meadow,” said SINGTEX Group Chairman Jason Chen. “It’s a pleasure to start working with Modern Meadow and play to each of our unique strengths to deliver true impact in this space. Together, we are excited to work towards unveiling our new environmentally sustainable biobased product that is ready to ring in the next generation of sustainable, high-performance textiles.”

Modern Meadow’s Bio-Alloy is a proprietary technology application platform that delivers unique performance and sustainability to materials. The Bio-Alloy technology brings a special set of mechanical and thermal properties to materials for a range of applications. Modern Meadow’s technologies drop into existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in textiles, beauty and other industries, a rarity in the sustainable biotechnology space. Modern Meadow, known for its innovative contribution to the BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™ material that has been shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90 percent compared to traditional leather, will expand their commercial offerings to material families beyond alternative leather for greater impact.

Source: Modern Meadow/Singtex