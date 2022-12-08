XAAR Opens New Inkjet Printing Laboratory In China

CAMBRIDGE, UK — December 8, 2022 — Xaar has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.

The laboratory will focus on providing Xaar’s customers and partners in China, including scientific research institutions, a variety of services. This will include support in areas such as sample printing, solution development, printhead nozzle status detection and waveform adjustments for new applications, providing a printing solution showcase and technical consultation for the greater use of inkjet technologies.

Sectors supported include ceramics, glass, PCB, textiles, 3D printing, packaging and labels, with inkjet printing support provided locally to help customers develop more targeted application solutions and achieve faster innovation cycles, all whilst reducing their R&D investment.

Graham Tweedale, COO at Xaar, said; “We are delighted to establish our Inkjet Printing Lab and provide an enhanced development platform for all our customers and partners in China. Xaar’s industry-leading technology and products, market-proven solutions and technical support will be fully utilised to better serve our customers, meeting the needs of an extensive range of users to achieve greater cooperation and a ‘win-win’ for us all.”

Posted: December 8, 2022

Source: XAAR