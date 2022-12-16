Texworld Evolution New York City Educational Program Returns With An Impressive Line-Up Of Industry Expert Speakers And Top Brands

NEW YORK — December 16, 2022 — Texworld Evolution New York City, the largest sourcing event on the East Coast, returns to the Javits Center this January 31 – February 2 with a top-notch educational line-up for Textile Talks, Explore the Floor, and the Lenzing Seminar Series.

More than just sourcing, the co-located event serves as a forum for the industry to learn and stay up to date on the latest innovations in textile and state of the trade industry. The winter 2023 program is designed to offer insightful and informative sessions for every role and level of experience across all segments of the industry.

Seminar Topics and Speaker Highlights:

Sustainability, Sourcing, Circularity and More – Textile Talks

Join moderator Andrea Kennedy, VP of Sustainability at Material Exchange, as she leads a discussion on ways brands are shifting to better and more sustainable product supply chains. Joining this discussion are panelists Katina Boutis, Director of Sustainability at Everlane, and Julie Verdugo, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at Free People and Urban Outfitters, of URBN Inc.

From Linear to Circular – Lenzing Seminar Series

In a commodity industry such as fashion, it is important that the product’s life cycle become more circular to combat negative impact on people and the planet – from the beginning of the supply chain, to the end of its life. However, the way brands and suppliers approach circularity continues to vary widely. How are industry leaders across the supply chain addressing circularity in a way that is accessible and practical for becoming the best industry practices? Moderator, Erica Redd, Business Development Manager at Lenzing Fibers, will lead the discussion on current and future innovations, issues and obstacles surrounding creating a circular supply chain in a global economy, and the need for collaborations and ingenuity for the sake of our planet and people along with panelists Katie O’Hare, Director of Sustainability at J. Crew and Katie Tague, VP Denim Marketing & Sales at Artistic Millners.

Understanding the Next-Gen Materials Revolution – Textile Talks

The Material Innovation Initiative (MII) is a think tank focused on cultivating a global market for environmentally preferable and animal-free materials across the fashion, automotive, and home goods industries. MII’s Chief Partnerships Officer, Elissa Rosen, and Fashion Design Specialist, Thomasine Dolan, will delve into next-gen materials, the state of the industry, and consumer research. They will also discuss what brands should expect working with next-gen material companies.

Technology and Transparency: The Future of a Sustainable Supply Chain – Lenzing Seminar Series

As textile technology improves, the necessity for sustainable solutions remains paramount. New innovations include block-chain technology and digital passport creation, which aim to increase brand transparency. This panel will bring together industry game changers to discuss the intersection of technology, transparency and the increasingly global and complex fashion economy, and what this means for the consumer.

Gauging the 2023 ‘Shoeconomy’: Prospects, Projections & Pitfalls – Textile Talks

Join Gary Raines, Chief Economist for FDRA as he discusses the forces coloring the economic landscape and how this backdrop may impact footwear demand in the new year. From broad economic trends to more granular issues impacting the footwear marketplace, we will examine a range of issues likely to impact the consumer’s appetite for footwear in 2023.

Registration for the winter event is open. The 3-day educational program is complementary and open to all registered attendees. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Full seminar schedule to follow.

For more information on the co-located event or to register, visit us online: www.texworldevolutionnyc.com

Posted: December 16, 2022

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America