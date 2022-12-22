Paramount Textiles (Bangladesh) Joins International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZURICH — December 22, 2022 — Paramount Textile – a part of Paramount Group of companies in Bangladesh – was established in 2006. The company manufactures a diversified range of dyed yarns and dyed, finished, and printed woven fabrics. In 2021, the company exported more than USD 60 million worth of merchandise worldwide.

Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF stated that “ITMF is delighted to welcome Paramount Textile as a new Corporate Member. The decision to join the Federation is a clear indication that companies from the entire textile value chain see value in being part of a neutral international platform that provides relevant information as well as a unique international network. The ITMF Annual Conference 2022 in Davos, Switzerland highlighted the importance of discussing emerging trends with experts and colleagues face to face. Meeting old and new friends and colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere outside the regular business environment is helping people to better understand the ongoing dynamics in the global textile industry. Meeting persons from the entire textile value chain – from fiber producers to brands/retailers as well as affiliated industries like textile machinery producers, textile chemical producers, etc. provides a wider spectrum of perspectives.”

Posted: December 22, 2022

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)