Monforts Marks 40 Years Of Advanced Manufacturing In Austria

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — December 15, 2022 — Montex Maschinenfabrik – the key site for the manufacturing of Monforts finishing machines in Austria – has celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Located in St. Stefan, in the centre of Austria’s Lavant Valley in Carinthia, the advanced manufacturing hub was founded by Monforts in 1982.

“From the outset, we have specialised in all aspects of machine production, including high-precision sheet metal working, laser cutting and welding, and the pre-assembly of machines and components, , along with a well-organised quality management and spare parts service,” says Montex plant manager Gert Hanzl.

“We work very closely with the Monforts research and development team in Mönchengladbach, Germany, to take the latest new ideas through testing and prototyping, in readiness for future series production,” Hanzl says. “We are fully exploiting the many new possibilities in the continuous development of design and manufacturing methods. The respective electrical switch cabinets for the machines are delivered just-in-time from Monforts in Germany according to our production schedules.”

Bespoke machines

While there is standardisation in series-produced Monforts machines, Montex is also increasingly called upon to construct bespoke machines with unique designs, according to the special needs of customers in technical textile or special textiles, he adds.

“We aim for the best combination of already-proven components and carefully-tested special constructions and we are equipped to handle large projects.”

The core Monforts machine range, including the industry standard Montex stenters, along with relaxation dryers, Thermex dyeing ranges, Monfortex compressive shrinking ranges and Montex®Coat coating units is built at the Austrian site.

“We have employees who have worked at this site long time, some even since the foundation of Montex Austria, but it’s very important that we train apprentices at the same time, in order to pass on our know-how and ensure the high standard that customers expect from Monforts systems is maintained going forward,” Hanzl says. “One of the key advantages of being here in the heart of Europe is the Dual Training System – one of the best training systems in the world. It combines theoretical instruction in a vocational school with practical training both within the company and in training workshops.

“Established staff also train regularly to develop new skills and everyone is involved at all stages of production and trained to multi-task. This gives us flexibility and strength.”

“Colleagues from Mönchengladbach heartily congratulate the Montex team on its 40th company anniversary,” adds Monforts Managing Director Stefan Flöth. “We would like to thank the company for the decades of good and successful cooperation we’ve had and wish the operaton continued success in working with us for the next 40 years.”

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG