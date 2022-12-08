Kornit Issues Second Annual Impact Report

Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. recently shared the results of its second annual Impact Report, which details progress to date, as well as future goals for waste, chemicals, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, product development, training, diversity and supply chain. Kornit’s strategy focuses on two fundamental pillars — Enable the Change and Be the Change — that incorporate both social and environmental performance indicators. Kornit reported key accomplishments in Climate Action and Waste Management, Green Chemistry, and Diversity and Inclusion and Community Engagement categories compared to a 2021 baseline.

Kornit Digital’s Chief Marketing Officer Omer Kulka said: “Since our founding in 2002, Kornit has dedicated itself to creating lasting change in our industry. Our renewed impact strategy further holds us accountable to that vision.”

November/December 2022