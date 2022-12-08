Epson Introduces Large Format Dye-Sublimation Printers

Epson has introduced the SureColor® F6470 and Surecolor F6470H — a four-color and six-color 44-inch-wide dye-sublimation printer, respectively, to its SureColor F-Series product line. The F6470 — suitable for personalized goods, apparel and home décor, among other items — offers speed of up to 820 square feet per hour (ft2/h); while the F6470H prints at speeds of up to 400 ft2/h. The expanded color options of the F6470H — CYMK plus either light cyan/light magenta, fluorescent pink/fluorescent yellow, or orange/violet — offers the ability to produce photographic panels, flags and banners, as well as meet branding color requirements.

November/December 2022