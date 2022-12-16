ColorDigital (Germany) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZURICH — December 16, 2022 — As a start-up, ColorDigital GmbH had applied for the ITMF Start-up Award 2022 and was selected to present in one of the two “Start-up Sessions” at the ITMA Annual Conference 2022 in Davos, Switzerland.

ColorDigital– the company behind DMIx® – was founded in 2013 in Cologne, Germany.

DMIx provides a unique and holistic SaaS – an ecosystem combining industrial manufacturing processes and digital product development workflows to an end-to-end solution for brands and suppliers in the textile, fashion, and lifestyle industry.

Based on the DMIx digital twin standard the system enables the exchange of all relevant data for color and material development, 3D virtualization and the real time exchange of product master data between stakeholders and relevant software solutions.

DMIx and its multiple modules enable qualitative efficiency in collaboration between all tier stages of the supply chain leading to highly efficient processes and a sustainable way of working – reducing unnecessary physical sampling while saving time and cost.

Mr. Gerd Willschütz, Manager Director of ColorDigital said that “it is important for start-ups to be in touch with industry players from the entire textile value chain. Being part of an international forum like ITMF helps to meet and connect with industry players from around the globe. Furthermore, it is important to fully understand the needs of the industry. Equally relevant is to have ITMF explain the value of new technologies and to be part of the discussions about industry trends and initiatives.”

“We are delighted that ColorDigital is joining ITMF as a Corporate Member. After having presented their DMIx solution at the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 as one of the recipients of the ITMF Start-up Awards 2022 it is important to stay connected. Becoming a corporate member of the Federation will broaden and deepen the company’s access to the global textile industry. We are convinced that it is mutual beneficial if well established companies and start-ups like ColorDigital come together on ITMF’s platform”, stated Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF.

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)