AATCC Foundation Corporate Scholarship For Full- Or Part-Time Studies

Research Triangle Park, NC — December 15, 2022 — AATCC Foundation supports students studying in any textile-related field. Now, the AATCC Corporate Scholarship supports full- OR part-time students, including adult learners! https://www.aatcc.org/scholarships/corporate/

The AATCC Corporate Member Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship available to AATCC Corporate Member employees and their children. The scholarship recipient also receives a free one-year AATCC student membership! This scholarship is awarded for the Fall semester only.

Undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in an accredited US college or university are eligible for the new scholarship. This includes part-time and community college students! The application is open to all fields of study leading to further contributions in the textile industry.

Selection criteria include:

Demonstrated involvement or leadership in textile community

Intention and potential for future contribution to the textile community

Financial need

Academic performance. While there is no minimum GPA or standardized test score, these items may be taken into consideration for selecting recipients.

Preference to AATCC individual (including student) members

Applicants can apply for this and 15+ other scholarships with one simple application on the AATCC website. Visit www.aatcc.org/foundation today to apply or to learn how you can support future textile professionals.

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: AATCC